Advertisement

UW’s University Health Services offering walk-in vaccinations Tuesday

The clinic needs to use its Moderna supply into arms Tuesday.
FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a nurse carries vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a nurse carries vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign, at the Maria Simmons elementary school in Vieques, Puerto Rico.(Carlos Giusti | AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Health Services department will accept walk-in appointments Tuesday because it needs to use up a number of Moderna vaccine doses.

The walk-in clinic will run until 4:30 p.m. at the Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton St., and is open to everyone, not just students, families, and staff.

University Health Services explained an power outage Monday night means it needs to get those affected vaccines into arms Tuesday before they become unusable.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Fitchburg pharmacy starts scheduling COVID-19 appointments for younger children
Dane Co. tweaks outdoor seating rules in upcoming emergency order
(WBAY photo)
Madison yard waste collection ends Spring season
Judge denies temporary injunction to block Dane Co. health order