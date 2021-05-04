UW’s University Health Services offering walk-in vaccinations Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Health Services department will accept walk-in appointments Tuesday because it needs to use up a number of Moderna vaccine doses.

The walk-in clinic will run until 4:30 p.m. at the Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton St., and is open to everyone, not just students, families, and staff.

University Health Services explained an power outage Monday night means it needs to get those affected vaccines into arms Tuesday before they become unusable.

