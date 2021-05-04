Advertisement

Vice-President Harris arrives in Wisconsin to tour UW-Milwaukee clean water lab

It’s her first trip to Wisconsin since taking office
Vice President Kamal Harris talks with Wisconsin Gov. Tom Evers as she arrives at Milwaukee...
Vice President Kamal Harris talks with Wisconsin Gov. Tom Evers as she arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for a visit to promote President Joe Biden's $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

Harris was also scheduled to participate Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements.

Harris has been touting the plan, unveiled by Biden in March, at stops across the country. Republicans have argued that the plan is too expensive and are calling for it to be scaled back.

