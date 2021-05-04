Advertisement

Woman finds World War II military device in her yard

The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.(Pamela Coffey via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) - A woman in Missouri found an unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard over the weekend.

It was a World War II Japanese Navy mortar that was still live, but they didn’t know that at first.

After Pamela Coffey found the device in her yard, she brought it inside to figure out what it was. Her husband even began scraping it with a steak knife to clean it.

When the she figured out it might be a bomb after researching online, she yelled at him to stop and they called police.

During the next six hours, authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it. They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

It was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.

It’s still unclear how the mortar got lodged in the steep hillside. Coffey said it’s believed the people that lived on the property a decade ago used the area as a junk yard.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
In this photo provided by Tanya Hayles, Hayles poses with her son Jackson, 7, in this undated...
Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve
Courtesy: Wisconsin State Legislature
Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely
Gunfire strikes home on near east side