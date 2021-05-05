American Girl brings back six original dolls for 35th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate its 35th birthday, American Girl is bringing back its six original dolls.

The characters- Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya, Molly McIntire, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, and Felicity Merriman are all back to celebrate the milestone.

Each of these dolls were introduced by the Pleasant Company, founded by Middleton woman Pleasant Rowland, which is now known as American Girl.

The dolls are meant to exemplify “courage, resilience, and kindness” and teach young girls about history.

Each limited edition doll costs $150 and comes with a full outfit and book.

The company is holding a birthday bash virtually on Saturday, hosted by Magnolia Bakery. Families can RSVP online.

