Charges filed against contractor accused of failing to complete paving job after veteran paid thousands

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells contractor is facing felony charges after a local veteran says he paid thousands of dollars for paving work that was never completed.

George Young, 27, is charged with one count of Theft by Contractor. The charges come months after Daniel Defosse says he filed a police report with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The report was turned over to the district attorney in late 2020, Defosse says.

NBC15 Investigates checked back in with Defosse regarding the new charges. He says he’s relieved. “It feels nice that the response is they’re gonna do something,” said Defosse.

Last year Defosse says he paid George Young of Young’s Paving to repave his driveway. He also says he paid a deposit for his brother in law’s driveway as well, which the criminal complaint details.

Defosse says Young never finished either job or returned the money.

Defosse says he knows there are other victims out there and he’s glad Young will finally be held accountable.

In addition to Defosse, two other families have shared their stories with NBC15 Investigates about unfinished business with Young’s Paving.

Defosse says he has since gotten his driveway fixed and says he believes the decision to charge Young was because of this story. He wants his money back but says he’s not confident that will happen.

Young is due in Adam’s County court on June 15th and Defosse plans to be there.

He says he wishes he had done more research on Young’s company before paying him and encourages anyone else who has had a similar experience to come forward and file a report.

If convicted, Young faces a $10,000 fine and three years in prison.

