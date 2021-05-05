Advertisement

Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their children.

Starting in July, families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300. The payouts will continue through December.

The money is part of an increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Previously, the amount was $2,000 but has been increased to $3,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will get $3,600.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

Brian Higgins mugshot
Wis. man’s bond set at $100k in alleged Mich. governor kidnapping plot case
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
President Joe Biden gives update on the implementation of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
President Biden lays out American Rescue Plan implementation
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los...
Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement