Cooler Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a warm start to May, cooler conditions are returning and they might be sticking around. Temperatures over the next 7-10 days will be widely into the 50s. Overnight lows will be into the 30s and 40s. This means there will be the potential of some patchy frost as we move through the coming days. At this point, no killing frost/freeze is expected but it is a good reminder to cover up any sensitive plants.

After a sunny day Wednesday, our next weathermaker will arrive Wednesday night. Rain will be likely during the night into the first half of Thursday. Isolated showers remain possible Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Early estimated point towards a tenth to quarter of an inch of rainfall.

Right now the weekend is looking mainly sunny, but on the cooler side.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.