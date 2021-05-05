Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures for the Rest of the Week

After today, highs will be in the 50s through early next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift directly over the state of Wisconsin today. The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine and light wind to the region. Cooler air is now settling into the area as well. Highs today will only reach about 60 degrees. The average highs are now in the middle 60s. Even cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week and into the first part of next week. Highs during this period will be 5 to 10 degrees below average. Rain will be likely tonight with chances again Saturday night.

Below average temperatures are expected for at least the next week. Highs will be in the 50s...
Today: Mostly sunny. High 60. Wind: Northerly 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low:42. Wind: Northwesterly 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A  chance of showers early, then mostly sunny.  High 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 56.

