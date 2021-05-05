Crystal Apple Winner: Randi Osborne

WESTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday marked the start of Teacher Appreciation Week. Throughout this week, NBC15 will honor five teachers with a Crystal Apple Award and 10 honorable mentions.

The award is given to teachers who have touched the lives of others.

NBC15′s third award recipient is Weston High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Randi Osborne.

Osborne sets her students up for success after high school. She has transformed her school’s agriculture department into a working farm, plus her entire school district is reaping in the rewards.

“Everything I’ve done here is to help the kids,” said Osborne.

Learning is hands-on for Osborne’s students as they spend the day on a sheep farm.

Weston High School teacher and FFA advisor Randi Osborne's students shear sheep. (Randi Osborne)

Students give the sheep vaccinations, shear them and trim their hooves. They’ll also milk the sheep twice a day, freeze some of the milk and use some of it to make soaps.

“I’m grateful to have her as a teacher,” said student Logan Bingham. “She’s an amazing person and has given opportunities to kids that need them.”

Osborne’s latest project is sending milk to a dairy processing plant. The plant is situated right between the school’s gym and the snack bar, which would make Weston the first and only school in the state with one.

Osborne just passed her inspection on Wednesday to receiving licensing from the state to make gelato in the plant. Her and her students will begin selling it at community events this summer.

Randi Osborne's students at Weston High School milk sheep. (Randi Osborne)

Osborne teaches 20 different agriculture classes at Weston High School in addition to advising FFA. FFA president Chloe Gillmore has been learning under Osborne for the past six years and has seen their milk program grow.

“We’ve been working on this for so many years,” said Gillmore. “We started out with soap and like a couple years ago we came up with the idea, ‘what if we did make this’, and now we’re making our dreams into a reality.”

When asked what she would want her students to know, Osborne said, “Take every opportunity you have to learn and to make something of yourself.”

Weston HS FFA students (Randi Osborne)

