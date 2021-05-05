Advertisement

Fair Food Festival to expand menu this weekend

The Fair Food Festival in Dodge Co. drew a hungry crowd Saturday.
The Fair Food Festival in Dodge Co. drew a hungry crowd Saturday.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fair Food Festival in Dodge County is about to get a whole lot more delicious this weekend.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday that the menu is expanding on May 8 to offer six additional vendors with food ranging from Indonesian dishes to Greek gyros.

Last month, nearly 3,000 people attended the outdoor festival to enjoy fair treats.

The organizers also noted that activities such as a ladder climb and cork gun trailer will also be available for children to play.

The event will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 8. Admission and parking is free.

Here is a list of the new vendors:

  • Jakarta Café: variety Indonesian foods, including: Veggie spring rolls, veggie curry (vegan & gluten free), pork dumplings, chicken curry and rice
  • American Barbeque food cart: Pulled pork honey sandwiches, pulled pork mac & cheese, pulled pork nachos, Bulgogi pork bell
  • G&G Concessions: Greek gyros, chicken pitas
  • Deep Fried Cheese Curd Wagon: Mouth-watering fried cheese
  • Kenzie’s Midway Foods: Caramel apples with toppings, walking tacos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, caramel corn, cotton candy, caramel apple chips
  • Ice cream rolling station: Featuring Oreo dessert

Returning food includes:

  • Charlie’s Concessions: Fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages
  • Midway Sweets: Funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products
  • Panchos Tacos: Gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites; Mexican Coke
  • Patriot Popcorn: Select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas
  • Sweet Memories Sales: Hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats
  • Ben’s Pretzels: Jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar); dipping sauces available
  • Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese: Grilled cheese sandwiches
  • Other offerings: Cream puffs
  • Lizzie’s Lemonade and CW Concessions will offer a variety of concessions and beverages.

