Advertisement

‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People in the U.S. can now text to find locations in their area that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The White House COVID response team discussed the initiative in its briefing Tuesday. People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them with vaccines in stock.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for every American to get a vaccine,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for the COVID Response Team

For the information in Spanish, text Vacuna - 822862.

More than 578,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that nearly 148 million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 106 million fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden set the goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of all adults in the U.S. by July 4.

For more information, go to Vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney’s GOP post in peril as Trump endorses replacement
Police say a small civilian plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home around 11:20...
Four who died identified in small plane crash into Miss. home
More beneficial rain Wednesday night - Thursday morning
FILE
Suspect in weekend sexual assault accused of multiple others
The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?