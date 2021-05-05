Advertisement

Green Bay, De Pere mask mandates expire

Although an ordinance won’t be in place, leaders are still encouraging others to wear face coverings in public
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mandates in two area municipalities have expired.

Green Bay and De Pere have not extended their face covering orders, which expired at midnight.

As previously reported, the council extended the local mask ordinance on Thursday, April 1 during a special meeting. During that meeting, the ordinance was scheduled to expire on May 5, and would have needed council approval to reinstate it.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Green Bay, Mayor Eric Genrich said they will let the requirement expire, and the city will fall under restrictions set up by Brown County health officials.

Genrich added the decision comes after an increase in vaccine distribution, and a decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Officials are still encouraging people to wear face coverings in public.

Meanwhile, the City of De Pere says as the ordinance expires, the city’s health department is issuing a Health Advisory, which recommends everyone who is age five and older to continue wearing a face covering or mask when they’re in an enclosed building where other people - who aren’t of their own household or living unit- could be present and when social distancing can’t be maintained or guaranteed.

The City of De Pere’s facemask ordinance is planned to expire at midnight on May 5, 2021. However, effectively...

Posted by De Pere Health Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

