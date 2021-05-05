Advertisement

Wisconsin affected by judge’s decision to vacate CDC’s eviction moratorium

By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - A federal judge says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped when the agency imposed a nationwide eviction ban.

The judge vacated the freeze. It was put in place to help keep cash-strapped renters in their homes during the pandemic.

The ruling was a win for property owners, landlords and realtors. It’s unclear what will happen now.

An end to the order would directly affect Wisconsin renters and landlord because there is currently no state moratorium blocking evictions.

The moratorium was first enacted under former President Donald Trump and later extended through June.

U.S District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Trump, ruled the CDC exceeded its authority.

There have already been several legal challenges to the eviction ban. Courts have split in their rulings.

