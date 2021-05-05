Madison city council votes on permanent men’s homeless shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council is set to decide whether it will approve plans for a permanent men’s homeless shelter in the city’s far east side.

The council met virtually Tuesday night to vote on the item, which according to the agenda, would amend the city’s 2021 budget and purchase property on 2002 Zeier Road. The building is near the East Towne Mall.

Currently, the homeless men’s shelter is staged temporarily in the city’s former Fleet Services building.

Angel Soth, a manager at Soth Best Nails, works across the street from the potential new site. “I have no problem helping people who need help,” she told NBC15. “But this right here is not a spot for them because there are no resources at all.”

Soth said the better location is downtown, a hub for many homeless services including the Beacon. She also admitted, her reason against the shelter’s move is personal.

“I don’t want to say it, but there’s going to be more panhandling, and a lot of people aren’t going to like it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Madison resident Shannon Barry shared her support for the move, also sharing her experiences living close to the current temporary shelter. She said she wanted to address the safety concerns she heard from residents.

“I have a family with a very small child,” she said. “We’re often walking in the neighborhood. We’ve had nothing but positive experiences with the guests of the Porchlight Shelter on First Street. The gentlemen have been truly gentlemen.”

The agenda item needs 15 votes to pass because it is a budget item.

If the item is referred, the city will delay completion by roughly the duration of the referral, and this act will extend the need for a temporary shelter site. A referral could also result in termination of the purchase agreement for 2002 Zeier Road.

If the council votes to abandon the Zeier Road location, staff would begin work on acquiring an alternative location. This act would also extend the need for a temporary shelter site.

