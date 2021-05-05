Advertisement

Madison pushing for 20 mph speed limits in residential areas

(KGWN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest step in Madison city leaders’ efforts to reduce the number of traffic fatalities in the city would see the speed limit on residential streets drop to 20 mph.

The Traffic Engineering Division made the new proposal Tuesday, dubbing it ’20 is Plenty,’ according to the Mayor’s Office, which cited AAA statistics showing higher speeds can increase the chances of death or serious injury.

“Clearly lowering the speed limit can save lives,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s blog post read. “This is a key component of the City’s Vision Zero Initiative.”

The move comes as part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which has already moved to lower speed limits on E. Washington St., Gammon Road and McKenna Blvd. as well as Prairie Road and Milwaukee Street.

The transition, if enacted, would not happen overnight, the Mayor’s Office explained. Between budgeting and logistics, letting the public know, and getting the Common Council to sign off on the plan, it is not expected to be citywide until sometime in 2022.

The traffic division does plan to move forward and reduce the limit in two neighborhoods this year. However, city officials have not selected the neighborhoods and plan to narrow their choices at a meeting later this month.

