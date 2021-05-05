Advertisement

McCutchen hits 2 solo homers, Phillies beat Brewers 6-5

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer receives a new ball after giving up a home run to...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer receives a new ball after giving up a home run to Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5.

Nola struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.

Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save. Brewers starter Eric Lauer gave up six runs — two earned — and eight hits in six innings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets'...
Bucks rally in 4th to beat Nets 124-118, clinch playoff spot
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Milwaukee Bucks television anouncer Jim Paschke in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke will retire at the end of the NBA season
Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus...
Milwaukee council OKs settlement with former Bucks player