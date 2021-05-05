Advertisement

Middleton High School ranked #11 best high school in the state, report finds

Courtesy of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
Courtesy of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton High School was named as the best high school in Dane County, according to a new report.

The report by U.S. News & World Report shows that Middleton High School was ranked number 1 in terms of high schools in the county and also named eleventh best high school out of around 540 in Wisconsin.

The graduation rate at Middleton High School was noted at 96%, plus more than half of students took at least one AP exam.

The only other schools to come in the top 20 were Waunakee and Madison West at 13 and 17, respectively.

Platteville High School also made the top 30 at 23 and Madison Memorial also was ranked at 28.

Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

