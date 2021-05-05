Middleton High School ranked #11 best high school in the state, report finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton High School was named as the best high school in Dane County, according to a new report.

The report by U.S. News & World Report shows that Middleton High School was ranked number 1 in terms of high schools in the county and also named eleventh best high school out of around 540 in Wisconsin.

The graduation rate at Middleton High School was noted at 96%, plus more than half of students took at least one AP exam.

The only other schools to come in the top 20 were Waunakee and Madison West at 13 and 17, respectively.

Platteville High School also made the top 30 at 23 and Madison Memorial also was ranked at 28.

