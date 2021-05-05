Advertisement

MISSING TEEN: Dane Co. Sheriff searching for missing 16-year-old

Owen Charles
Owen Charles(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old from Mt. Horeb who has not been seen since Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says Owen L. Charles was last seen in Mt. Horeb around 5:30 p.m. At the time, they was wearing a black and white flannel shirt.

Owen is also known to go by the name Zxeni.

They is described as standing 6′6″ tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

In addition to having ties in Mt. Horeb, Zxeni is also known to have ties in Blue Mounds and Verona.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for them to check on their welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number, (608) 255-2345, the DCSO Tip Line at (608) 284-6900 or submit a tip online through danesheriff.com or on our Dane County Sheriff’s App.

