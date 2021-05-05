More beneficial rain Wednesday night - Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of beneficial rain Wednesday night - Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.50″ of rain Wednesday through Thursday. Wednesday night’s rain will likely put another dent in the rainfall deficit, but it will not erase it. In Madison, the rainfall deficit is still above 3″. Wednesday and Thursday are NOT First Alert Weather Days because strong to severe storms are not expected.

Next Big Weather Maker - Next round of rain Wednesday night (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Wednesday - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday could wind up being the pick day of the workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine through the afternoon and high temperatures near or just above 60 degrees. Wednesday afternoon will be a little on the cool side. The average high temperatures for May 5 is 65 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase from west to east across the area late this afternoon and evening. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or a little light rain can’t be ruled out this evening.

Forecast Highs - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain chances will increase from west to east across the area Wednesday night. The best chance of rain for much of the area probably will not come until after midnight. Wednesday night is going to be a rainy night. Thunderstorms are not expected. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be near 40 degrees.

HI-RES Future Radar Thursday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

The Thursday morning commute could be wet and messy, especially Madison and points east. Rain will be likely for Madison and points east through 8 a.m. Thursday. The rain will taper off from west to easts across the area Thursday morning. Much of the area will be dry by Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon will mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Another cold front will slide through Thursday night. This front will bring in another chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Cooler air will follow the front, so temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower to mid 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s areawide Friday night into Saturday morning. Areas of frost will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. With the growing season underway, there is a chance you might have to protect your spring plants.

Despite the potential for frost Saturday morning and cool temperatures in the afternoon, Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 50s. There will be the potential for scattered rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Right now, it looks like this storm system is going to stay to our south and that is where the best chance of rain and heaviest rain will likely stay. We’ll be your First Alert if our rain chances go up or down this weekend.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

