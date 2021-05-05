Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Chauvin files motion for new trial in George Floyd case, alleges jury misconduct
Chauvin Update 10p
Chauvin files motion for new trial in George Floyd case, alleges jury misconduct
Shelter Update 10p
Madison city council votes on permanent men’s homeless shelter
Helping India 10p
India COVID-19 crisis hits close for Madison residents