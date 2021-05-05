RISE Wisconsin renovations to provide more services for young adults, adolescents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County nonprofit that brings services to children, families and young adults will begin renovations of its building on Friday.

RISE Wisconsin announced Wednesday that the groundbreaking for its building and renovation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at its location on 2120 Fordem Avenue in Madison.

RISE has worked to offer its services to community members since April of 2017 when Community Partnerships and Center for Families merged together as one nonprofit. The organizations have a combined 60 years of experience for providing resources to Dane County community members and serve over 3,300 people each year.

The renovated building will have a community space and kitchen to teach adolescents and young adults who are at risk how to cook. The kitchen will also be used to prepare food for groups and fundraisers.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will speak at the organization’s event, which he says the county is a proud supporter of.

“This renovation will improve coordination and advance RISE’s wraparound services in the Dane County community,” said Parisi.

RISE’s Executive Director Scott Strong, United Way of Dane County President and CEO Renee Moe and donors Bea and Lau Christensen will also speak at the groundbreaking.

“We can feel the excitement building as we renovate our space,” Strong said. “It will bring people from different programs together so they can inspire each other and increase the good things we bring to children and families when they most need them.”

Attendees will need to practice social distancing at the event as well as wear a mask, unless they are speaking at the podium, RISE added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.