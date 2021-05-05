Rock Co. reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

While Rock County Public Health Department officials say the number of COVID-19 patients in Rock Co. hospitals has come in waves, numbers have largely continued to rise recently.

Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital, MercyHealth and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville have all seen the increase in patients.

There are currently 24 people admitted to Rock Co. hospitals with COVID-19. There were 17 people admitted last Wednesday due to the virus.

Health officials noted that in February-March of 2021, hospitalizations mostly remained in the single digits. The number of COVID-19 patients in Rock Co. peaked last fall at 74 patients.

Rock Co. health officials are urging the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine and take necessary health precautions against the virus, such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Overall in the state, there were 73 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with the virus Wednesday. The state itself reports no significant change in the number of hospitalized patients, but that number is growing by 17% in the South Central region of the state, which includes Rock County.

Thirteen people in Wisconsin have died Wednesday from COVID-19 as 639 new cases were confirmed positive.

This brings the seven-day rolling average down to 626.

Over three-quarters of Wisconsinites 65+ complete vaccine series

Over three-quarters of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have completed their vaccine series Wednesday, the state’s top health agency reports.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 75.8% of residents in this age group have finished their series while 81.1% of people have received at least one dose.

About 43.7% of all Wisconsinites have received at least their first dose and 35.3% of people have completed their vaccine series.

The number of vaccine doses administered so far this week in the state, 43,075, is nearly that of the total number of doses admitted during the third week of the vaccine rollout in Wisconsin, 43,540.

