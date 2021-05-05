Advertisement

Spring planting in Wisconsin ahead of schedule

(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin farmers say spring planting is ahead of schedule this year.

Some essential crops, including soybeans and corn, have already been planted because drier weather has allowed farmers to get out into their fields earlier than previous years.

A weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says planting for Wisconsin’s staple crops is well ahead of the five-year average.

Wisconsin Farmers Union spokeswoman Danielle Endvick says farmers usually aim to finish planting by Memorial Day, but this year, many will have their crops in the ground by Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White kiss is inappropriate, nix it from Disneyland show, newspaper editorial argues
Gavel on sounding block
Gov. Evers announces 18 more pardons
Wisconsin Dells (Source: Wis. Dells' website)
Tourism spending takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus
labor
New decisions for employers trying to bring in employees