Advertisement

State program brings COVID-19 vaccines where the people are

Child care educators are now eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ohio.
Child care educators are now eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ohio.(WOIO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced Tuesday that they are working to match employers and community organizations with vaccine providers in order to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Health Services explained this effort is to bring the shots where the people are, thus making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the program will help the state achieve protection from the virus by having organizations people trust give out the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus,” said Timberlake. “And our biggest priority is to ensure all Wisconsinites have the opportunity to get that protection.”

This program builds on the employer-based vaccination program DHS already has in place, and encourages vaccine providers to reach out to organizations or employers to host these clinics.

Organizations who want to provide COVID-19 vaccinations can fill out the vaccinator provider matching survey. DHS will then coordinate with local and tribal health departments and vaccinators to support the organizations’ efforts.

DHS reports that over 2.5 million people in the state have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 2 million have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Local vaccinators prep for authorization of Pfizer’s shot for 12-15 year-olds
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds within a week
Health officials expect to throw out more COVID-19 doses as appointments decrease
Walmart announced it will stop selling e-cigarettes.
Sam’s Club, Walmart pharmacies offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
More than 600,000 COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wis.