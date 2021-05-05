State program brings COVID-19 vaccines where the people are

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced Tuesday that they are working to match employers and community organizations with vaccine providers in order to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Health Services explained this effort is to bring the shots where the people are, thus making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the program will help the state achieve protection from the virus by having organizations people trust give out the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus,” said Timberlake. “And our biggest priority is to ensure all Wisconsinites have the opportunity to get that protection.”

This program builds on the employer-based vaccination program DHS already has in place, and encourages vaccine providers to reach out to organizations or employers to host these clinics.

Organizations who want to provide COVID-19 vaccinations can fill out the vaccinator provider matching survey. DHS will then coordinate with local and tribal health departments and vaccinators to support the organizations’ efforts.

DHS reports that over 2.5 million people in the state have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 2 million have completed their vaccine series.

