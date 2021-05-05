Suspect in weekend sexual assault accused of multiple others

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman coming forward to report a sexual assault over the weekend led to multiple other woman telling police of similar incidents happening to them.

A suspect has now been arrested and because of the additional reports faces potential charges in multiple cases. The 30-year-old, identified as Mehrdad Zareh Bannad Kouki, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on two counts of 4th Degree Sexual Assault, two counts each of Disorderly Conduct and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.

On Saturday, the Madison Police Dept. reported a 20-year-old woman told investigators she was walking near the intersection of University Ave. around 1:50 a.m. that morning when she realized a man was following her. As she approached Mills St., the man allegedly reached up her dress and touched a private area.

The responding officer, joined by a K-9 unit, searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

According to the police department, after MPD posted its initial report and it was further publicized by the media, more victims contacted police describing similar incidents.

Investigators noticed a trend, MPD updated report stated, and doubled-down on their efforts to find the perpetrator and prevent this from happening again. Their work led them to Kouki, who was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The police department credited its detectives, neighborhood officers, and community police teaming - as well the public - for helping identefy a suspect.

They are also urging anyone with information about the incidents to call police at 608-255-2345, or to leave an anonymous tip by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can also be made at p3tips.com.

