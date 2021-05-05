Advertisement

Tourism spending takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus

Wisconsin Dells (Source: Wis. Dells' website)
Wisconsin Dells (Source: Wis. Dells' website) (NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State tourism officials say the coronavirus pandemic caused a 30% decline in direct spending by tourists in Wisconsin in 2020.

They are optimistic the industry will rebound this year, however.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, spending dropped about $4 billion last year to $9.8 billion.  

All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties experienced a decline in tourism activity last year compared to 2019. But officials say the first four months of this year are shaping up to be better than 2019.

National research shows 87% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White kiss is inappropriate, nix it from Disneyland show, newspaper editorial argues
Gavel on sounding block
Gov. Evers announces 18 more pardons
Spring planting in Wisconsin ahead of schedule
labor
New decisions for employers trying to bring in employees