Unemployment in Wisconsin is dropping, so why are some industries struggling to hire?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The unemployment rate is diving following 2020, and in Wisconsin, it is near a historic low, but it is not helping every industry.

In Wisconsin, the unemployment rate is at 3.8, near its lowest in history, which was 3.0 in November of 2018. , it is a huge swing from the unemployment rate last year, which went as high as 14.8, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Bureau reports job openings on the rise to start the year, with 7.4 million jobs open by the end of February across the country. But the return of all these jobs has not impacted every industry the same.

The food services industry, leisure, entertainment and the service industry are not seeing the return to the workplace that other employers are enjoying. The gap between the job opening rate and the hiring rate in service and hospitality holds some of the biggest disparities in the country on the latest labor statistics report. Industries like manufacturing and health care have some of the lowest disparities.

“A big reason for that is the unemployment benefits,” said Chip Gabbey, the Regional Vice President of Operations at QPS Employment Group. “People can make more on their couch than working at a local restaurant, and they are choosing to stay home, which is why those industries are struggling to find new hires.”

Gabbey says that people are now looking for a higher hourly wage than before the pandemic, giving them more flexibility and forcing employers to make some changes. Gabbey added that employers are getting more creative to find more employees, offering perks, bonuses and insurance packages.

“Industries that are seeing a hiring boom can beat out those unemployment benefits with a higher wage,” said Gabbey. “They also can be more flexible with people’s new schedule that they adopted during the pandemic.”

As restrictions ease, the opening and hiring gap in some industries could get worse.

“My hope is that as time goes on, more people will re-enter the workforce,” said Gabbey.

