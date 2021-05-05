UW Health offers 2nd COVID-19 dose to people who got their first one elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Health System is starting to offer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who still needs one - regardless of where they got their first shot or which type they received.

Previously, the hospital focused on providing the second dose only if the patient received their first one there too. Its leadership explained the move comes as an effort to make sure everyone completes their vaccination series and possibly reach herd immunity.

“If we are going to reach herd immunity in this country, people need to get the most effective immune response they can,” UW Health Madison-region President Ric Ransom said. “And, that can only be achieved if you get both doses.”

UW Health pointed to a recent statistic that eight percent of people who received their first shot have not gone back for their second one. It pointed out that proportion equals approximately five million individuals. In Dane Co., however, that number jumps to 99 percent.

The health system stated health officials will be able to provide second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson and Johnson version does not need a follow-up shot.

To make an appointment, someone will need to call 608-720-5055. The hospital is providing both a walk-in and drive-through option.

