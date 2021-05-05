UW School of Medicine and Public Health to lead national study on pediatric asthma

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW School of Medicine and Public Health was chosen Wednesday to be the national research site for a study on pediatric asthma in low-income settings around the country.

The hospital noted the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will provide $10 million for the first year of funding to create the clinical research network, which will be coined Childhood Asthma in Urban Settings (CAUSE).

The institute plans to award about $70 million over the course of seven years to support the network.

Dr. Daniel Jackson and Dr. James Gern, both professors of pediatrics and medicine at UW, are leading the CAUSE Network. Dr. Jackson explained that children who grew up in urban neighborhoods have higher rates of asthma, as well as more negative outcomes from the disease.

“Our previous research efforts have identified some of the variables by which disadvantaged urban environments can increase the risk for allergic diseases and asthma, and CAUSE provides an incredible opportunity to build on these successes and take the next steps toward refining our understanding of asthma and developing therapies that will lessen disease burden and hopefully lead to disease prevention,” said Dr. Jackson.

The CAUSE Network will also use scientific collaborators from University of California-San Francisco, University of Chicago, University of Washington, and the La Jolla Institute.

These clinical research centers will also assist in the study:

Boston Children’s Hospital

Children’s National Research Institute, Washington, D.C.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Columbia University Health Sciences, New York

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

University of Colorado Denver

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.