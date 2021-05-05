VACCINE Q&A: Are masks required inside a workplace if all employees are fully vaccinated?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about wearing masks in the workplace. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

“I work in a building with less than 10 employees. If we have all of our vaccine shots, do we still need to wear masks when there are no outsiders in the building? Our building is over 8000 sq. ft.”

Answer: CDC guidance recommends individuals wear masks in public spaces.

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health’s Senior Medical Director of Primary Care, says employers will know their spaces best. He says as general guidance for workplaces, employees should wear masks.

“You don’t always know who’s going to be coming through that space,” said Anderson. “The current recommendations are still to mask up in those situations unless you’re in an office where you can obviously take it off.”

Anderson says keeping with CDC guidance for workplaces is recommended for employer groups.

“Sometimes people may not want to share their vaccination status and may feel pressured to say they’re vaccinated when they’re not,” said Anderson. “This could bring risk to other people within the group as well as themselves.

Work spaces are also expected to follow local public health orders.

