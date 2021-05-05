Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: What practices need to be kept in place to keep kids safe?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about protecting unvaccinated children.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about protecting unvaccinated children. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER: Adults should get vaccinated and CDC health and safety guidelines should be followed.

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health’s Senior Medical Director of Primary Care, says those are the two main ways to keep kids safe.

“Getting vaccinated helps to contribute to the community and it gets us closer to herd immunity where there is less COVID circulating,” said Dr. Anderson.

He also recommends following CDC guidelines when in public.

“Even if I’m a vaccinated individual in a public space and going to be in close proximality to somebody else, for me to be masking and distancing is important,” said Anderson. “We know there are both unvaccinated kids and unvaccinated adults and we don’t want to unintentionally transmit to them.”

Right now, doctors are awaiting the decision from the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine for young adults ages 12-15. That approval is expected to come sometime early next week.

