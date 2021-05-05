Advertisement

Wis. man’s bond set at $100k in alleged Mich. governor kidnapping plot case

Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells man charged in connection to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer could be released on bond.

Brian Higgins, 52, of Wisconsin was arraigned on Tuesday in a Michigan court. He is charged with one count of providing material support of an act of terrorism.

If convicted, he could spend 20 years in prison. The court set Higgins’ bond at $100,000 Tuesday, with 10% needing to be met to be bailed out.

Higgins’ bond also comes with certain conditions, including being put on a GPS monitor before his release, surrendering his passport and he must not be in contact with any militia.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reports Higgins used night-vision goggles and dash-cam video to provide nighttime surveillance of the governor’s vacation home.

“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” said Nessel. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials-and therefore undermine our democracy-accountable.”

Higgins is one of eight men facing state terrorism charges in the alleged kidnapping plot.

There is a probable cause conference set for 1 p.m. on May 12.

Higgins was arrested on Oct. 15, 2020.

