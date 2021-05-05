Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Tourism expecting a big year for travel

Already the WDT is seeing numbers for 2+ night vacations surpassing their record-setting tourism year in 2019.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Travel and Tourism Week kicked off Monday, highlighting that Wisconsin is in for a busy summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism predicts this summer travelers will catch up on missed vacations. They foresee larger groups traveling for longer periods. Already WDT is seeing numbers for 2+ night vacations, surpassing their record-setting tourism year in 2019.

Nick Ockwig with the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau said with the return of festivals, sporting events and more, Wausau is hopeful it will get some traction from travelers.

“Everybody has been cooped up over this last year and for good reasons for safety. But now everybody, it’s kind of revenge again on the missed vacations. So we’re looking forward to it and we hope we have lots of visitors here in central Wisconsin,” Ockwig said.

A recent survey by the American Society of Travel Advisors indicates that 87% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.

While 2020 was a hard year for businesses and tourism, the WDT reported that 90 million people still visited Wisconsin. This summer the state is hoping for more steady and strong numbers.

This week-long promotion follows news from the Department of Natural Resources announcing loosened restrictions and increased capacity in the state parks.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White kiss is inappropriate, nix it from Disneyland show, newspaper editorial argues
Gavel on sounding block
Gov. Evers announces 18 more pardons
Spring planting in Wisconsin ahead of schedule
Wisconsin Dells (Source: Wis. Dells' website)
Tourism spending takes a 30% hit due to coronavirus
labor
New decisions for employers trying to bring in employees