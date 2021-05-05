Advertisement

Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day collection ranks second nationwide

(Source: Pixabay)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s collection during National Drug Take Back Day ranked second in the country.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday that Wisconsin had a total collection of 60,632 pounds of unused or expired drugs.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

More than 290 law enforcement agencies statewide participated.

“Wisconsin is once again one of the top states in the country for Drug Take Back,” said Kaul. “Thank you to the thousands of Wisconsinites who have helped fight substance-use disorder by ensuring that more than 60,000 pounds of unused and unwanted medications are being safely disposed of and won’t be diverted.”

There are 489 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round in Wisconsin at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics, the Attorney General’s Office says.

