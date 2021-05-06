Butterfly exhibit canceled at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Visitors to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens will not be able to watch butterflies soar around the conservatory this year. Organizers announced Wednesday that the Olbrich’s Blooming Butterflies exhibit would be canceled for the 2021 season.

A spokesperson for the garden explained the planning for this event requires decisions be made months in advance, as 24,000 people usually show up on average over the course of the three weeks.

While COVID-19 cases in Dane County appear to be on a downward trend, Olbrich Botanical Gardens said there were too many unknown factors for the event to be held indoors this July.

They added that they hope to have butterflies flying around the Bolz Conservatory next year.

The garden still has programming throughout the summer that can be found on their website, including the role pollinators play in the ecosystem.

