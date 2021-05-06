Certain pet food brands become hard to find amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dog and cat owners may be experiencing trouble finding their pet’s favorite foods and retailers say the pandemic is partially to blame.

Pet food retailers and manufacturers across Wisconsin agree the pandemic has produced many new pet owners, but the higher demand is only half of the problem.

“Our out of stock list has been like a page long of all the products that we try to order and that are out,” said Bad Dog Frida owner Noel Johnson.

The Pet Institute, representing more than 20 big manufacturers, explained a change in the supply chain. For overseas ingredients, the group says the pandemic has slowed their shipments and inspections. As for demand, consumers have been feeding and treating their animals more.

Gracie’s Doggie Delights, owned by recent winner of the State Senate District 13 seat John Jagler, makes meaty treats out of Watertown. This past year, Jagler said he’s been caught between retailers and poultry suppliers.

“There’s some products we still can’t get,” said Jagler. “Turkey heart was a big seller for us. We can’t get it, the poultry plants just don’t have the inventory right now.”

Jagler said the struggle over supply is just starting to ease up, but he’s also noticed prices going up in response.

