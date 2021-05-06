Cool Start to May; Dodging Rain for Mother’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain for Mother’s Day? Say it isn’t so! Luckily, the bulk of rain is trending farther south of Madison, but we’re still looking at some rain chances for the late-weekend. Meanwhile, May is off to a very cool start in the Capital Region. High temperatures are running about 10°F below-average across much of the 7-day forecast.

NEXT THREE DAYS

Light rain moved through Madison & southern Wisconsin overnight. That rain now gone, we’re looking for a few spotty showers during the afternoon. Most of these will be generated by daytime heating and a small bit of energy in the upper-levels. Another impulse of energy dives south tomorrow morning which could produce a few light showers.

High pressure begins to slide in for the weekend - leaving a mix of sunshine & clouds for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Due to clearing conditions & light winds, temperatures fall into the lower 30s Saturday morning. Frost may be an issue across the region so sensitive plants should be brought indoors. Highs will climb into the upper 50s underneath another sunny sky Saturday afternoon.

A low-pressure system develops in the Plains late Saturday into Sunday. This brings rain chances to much of the nation’s mid-section. The track of this low is being closely monitored. With the exception of one long-term model, most projections keep the low’s center south of Wisconsin. However, there is still a chance that some showers may make their way into the NBC15 viewing area late Saturday into Sunday. At this point, there’s a 20% of rain for Sunday with the highest rain chance along the State Line - closer to the center of the low.

EXTENDED FORECAST

The weather pattern remains rather calm, but chilly next week. Sunshine breaks out at the start of the week, but highs will only climb into the lower and mid 50s Monday/Tuesday. We’ll be back into the upper 50s and low 60s mid-week.

