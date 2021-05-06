Advertisement

Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital

Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.(Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Siblings Jacob Luttropp and Katie Ross now have much more in common than sharing an employer, they now have children that share a birthday.

Luttropp’s wife, Caitlin gave birth to a daughter on May 2. The same day his sister, Katie Ross, welcomed a baby boy. Both couples are first-time parents. Both are employed by Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The ‘twin’ cousins were born in Eau Claire.

Jacob Luttropp, an ICU nurse with Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, and sister Katie Ross, athletic trainer with...

Posted by Marshfield Clinic on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

John Kessler, of Madison, was named the 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year...
Madison man named DNR 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year
Cold temperatures bring the chance of frost and freezing conditions.
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty Conditions Threaten Plants
Legislators debate Gov. Evers's provisions in his budget proposal
Joint Finance Committee removes hundreds of provisions from Gov. Tony Evers’s budget
.
2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff
Monona named safest city in Wis. for cyclists