Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Siblings Jacob Luttropp and Katie Ross now have much more in common than sharing an employer, they now have children that share a birthday.

Luttropp’s wife, Caitlin gave birth to a daughter on May 2. The same day his sister, Katie Ross, welcomed a baby boy. Both couples are first-time parents. Both are employed by Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The ‘twin’ cousins were born in Eau Claire.

