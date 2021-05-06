Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Siblings Jacob Luttropp and Katie Ross now have much more in common than sharing an employer, they now have children that share a birthday.
Luttropp’s wife, Caitlin gave birth to a daughter on May 2. The same day his sister, Katie Ross, welcomed a baby boy. Both couples are first-time parents. Both are employed by Marshfield Clinic Health System.
The ‘twin’ cousins were born in Eau Claire.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.