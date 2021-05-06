Eastbound Beltline closed between Gammon & Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has shut down an eastbound stretch of the Beltline between Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way as authorities search for evidence from a weapons offense in the area.

In a tweet, the police department state it expects the highway, which was closed around 1:30 p.m., to remain blocked off for approximately a half-hour. They are asking drivers to find another route and avoid the area until then.

The Eastbound Beltline between Gammon Rd and Whitney Way is currently blocked as MPD searches for evidence from a weapons offense from earlier today. The blockage should last approximately 30 minutes. Please find alternate routes and avoid the area. Drive Safely! — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 6, 2021

Outside the NBC15 News studio, multiple officers, joined by a K9 unit, were seen combing the highway as they search for evidence from the weapons offense.

Madison Police Dept. officers search the Beltline for evidence from a weapons offense on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (WMTV-TV)

The police department has not released any information about the weapons offense, including where it may have occurred or if anyone was injured.

BREAKING: We just saw detectives walking on the Beltline between Gammon Road and Whitney Way searching for evidence. https://t.co/Q6m4WIxspC — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) May 6, 2021

