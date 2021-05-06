Eastbound Beltline closed between Gammon & Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has shut down an eastbound stretch of the Beltline between Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way as authorities search for evidence from a weapons offense in the area.
In a tweet, the police department state it expects the highway, which was closed around 1:30 p.m., to remain blocked off for approximately a half-hour. They are asking drivers to find another route and avoid the area until then.
Outside the NBC15 News studio, multiple officers, joined by a K9 unit, were seen combing the highway as they search for evidence from the weapons offense.
The police department has not released any information about the weapons offense, including where it may have occurred or if anyone was injured.
This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.