Dane Co. braces for FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines for 12-15-year-olds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials are already making plans and bracing themselves for the rush of young people needing COVID-19 vaccinations should the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.

In a blog post Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. detailed what they are doing should approval come, which if it does could be any day now. However, the agency was quick to point out that even if the FDA signs off, it will still have to wait until the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services does so too.

To ready themselves for a new wave should approval come next week, PHMDC will raise the capacity at the Alliant Energy Center, adding two extra lanes. More than 6,600 second doses are scheduled at the arena for that week, which is already approaching the drive-thru clinic’s capacity of 7,000 vaccinations per week. Still though, they have asked for 1,700 first doses so they will be prepared.

PHMDC expects the Alliant clinic to be busy next week, but with an estimated 25,000-30,000 children between the ages 12 and 15 who would become eligible, health officials are also pointing families to other vaccination locations and the vaccinefinder.org website.

For those who do want to come through the Alliant Energy Center, PHMDC officials are asking they make an appointment ahead of time on their website. The scheduling tool lets people select for themselves which version of the shot they would like, pick an available time, and enter their information.

Anyone under 18 years old wanting to be vaccinated will need a parent or guardian to provide consent, either in-person or over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.