Advertisement

Expansion of Madison unit for juvenile offenders approved

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee has voted to expand a mental health center in Madison to reduce the number of inmates at the state’s juvenile prisons.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted Thursday to go along with Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to borrow up to $66 million to build a new unit at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison.

The new unit will be able to house up to 30 boys and 20 girls.

The will reduce the number of juveniles housed at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls which are located north of Wausau.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

.
Eastbound Beltline closed between Gammon & Whitney Way
(FILE)
Rush hour arrest: Armed suspect captured alongside busy Madison road
WMTV-TV wins 4 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
NBC15 News earns 4 Regional Murrow Awards, including Best Newscast
The fire broke out Monday afternoon
Clinton family perseveres through two unthinkable tragedies in less than a year