Expansion of Madison unit for juvenile offenders approved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee has voted to expand a mental health center in Madison to reduce the number of inmates at the state’s juvenile prisons.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted Thursday to go along with Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to borrow up to $66 million to build a new unit at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison.

The new unit will be able to house up to 30 boys and 20 girls.

The will reduce the number of juveniles housed at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls which are located north of Wausau.

