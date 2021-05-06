Advertisement

Fatal semi-truck vs passenger car crash kills two

A collision between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle killed two in Columbia County
By Madison Smith
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARCELLON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are dead, after being involved in a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Wednesday night.

Around 7:04 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to calls of a passenger and semi-truck collision near the intersection of Highway 33 and Polinske Rd in the Township of Marcellon.

When authorities arrived, they found the two occupants of the passenger car had died.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the passenger car was driving eastbound on Highway 33, and the semi-truck was driving westbound.

The semi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, and working to determine which vehicle was possibly traveling in the wrong lane.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time, pending notification of their families.

