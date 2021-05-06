Advertisement

GOP eyeing tax cut as they prepare to gut Evers’ plan

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who head the Legislature’s budget committee are telling Wisconsin’s business leaders that they are optimistic a tax cut will be a part of the next two-year spending plan.

The lawmakers on Wednesday told Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that details on what type of tax cut and how much were still being discussed.

Discussion of a tax cut comes as the budget committee plans on Thursday to cut hundreds of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposals from the budget, including $1 billion in tax increases mostly on capital gains and manufacturing income.

Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said Wednesday that of the nearly 300 measures to be removed by Republicans from Evers’ state budget, the legalization of cannabis is also slated to be nixed.

“It is past time Wisconsin brings itself into the modern era,” said Agard. “We are an island of prohibition and our outdated drug laws are contributing to harming communities of color, farmers, and other underserved areas in our state. As the state with the worst racial disparities in the nation, legalizing cannabis is a good way to start righting past wrongs.”

Sen. Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in an April interview that marijuana is still illegal under federal law. Discussions about legalization should happen in Washington and not by “some rogue state without actual science behind it,” the Associated Press quoted him saying.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting overnight in New Orleans East.
Sun Prairie PD investigate near South Legacy Way
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
Robbery suspect
Monona Police investigating McDonald’s robbery
Butterfly exhibit canceled at Olbrich Botanical Gardens