Gov. Lee signs Tennessee bill allowing students to opt out of LGBTQ material

According to the legislation, parents or guardians must be notified of the curriculum at least 30 days in advance.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee has signed a bill that will require schools districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity and let them opt their students out.

Senate Bill 1229 will give parents and guardians the ability to excuse their child from curriculum regarding sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill will prohibit schools from penalizing a student for opting out of the curriculum.

Gov. Lee signed the bill on Monday, May 3.

According to the legislation, parents or guardians must be notified of the curriculum at least 30 days in advance.

Parents must submit a written request to the student’s teacher, school counselor or principal in order to excuse their child from the curriculum.

