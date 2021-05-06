Hershey recalls on Chocolate Shell Topping bottles filled with Heath’s topping

HERSHEY, PA (FOX19) -The Hershey Company announced a recall Wednesday on their Chocolate Shell Topping after several bottles were filled with the Heath Shell Topping.

Hershey says 1,700 bottles were accidently filled with the almond shell topping and were distributed nationwide between April 15 and May 3.

The company claims that the bottles have a product code of 25JSAS1.

“No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation,” the company stated in a press release.

Retailers have been told to remove the product immediately.

Hershey says that there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries.

Those who bought the product can call the Hershey Company Consumer Relations at full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 for a full refund.

