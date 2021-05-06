Advertisement

Homegrown: How to build a square foot garden

How to build the unique garden.
Square foot garden
Square foot garden(Colton Molesky)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is here, things are beginning to grow and bloom, and your garden can join the mix. For people working with limited space, or who want a variety of plants, or just want to give gardening a try for the first time, the square foot garden is here to help.

Square foot gardens are raised, compact 4-by-4 foot garden boxes. They fit onto patios or can squeeze into back yards. The box is filled with compost and potting soil, which makes it extremely fertile.

The plants are sectioned off into one-foot square boxes, separated by string or guide sticks, and will start to show visible progress a week or even days after planting. Watering is needed 2-3 times each week as the plants germinate quickly in the fertile garden.

Because of the controlled environment, weeds are minimal, growth is quick, and there is plenty of space to try various plants.

While vegetables like lettuce, onions, radishes and carrots do well in a square foot garden, it’s not for every plant. Larger plants or plants that vine, like cherry tomatoes, fair poorly in the box.

For the best plants and where to grow them, go to the Jung Seed website for the chart on what to grow and when to grow them.

