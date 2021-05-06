Advertisement

Madison residents will soon have to schedule large item pickups

The City of Madison changes how large items are collected, starting June 1, 2021.
The City of Madison changes how large items are collected, starting June 1, 2021.(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents will soon have to change the way they dispose of larger items.

On Thursday, the city’s Streets Division announced it is throwing out its old way of collecting beds, appliances, and other items too large or inappropriate for its regular bins and will ask people to schedule pick up times.

As it stands, residents can simply haul the item to the curb and wait for city maintenance crews to come haul it off. The Streets division explained that method proved inefficient because it required workers to “rove through the streets looking for material to collect,” arguing that it wasted a lot of gas and time.

Starting next month, people wanting to get rid of a larger item will have to file a work order with the city, regardless of if they want to leave it at a drop-off site or have someone come haul it away. Those who would like it picked up can schedule a time for crews to come.

Additionally, the work order system will let people pay the recycling fees necessary for certain items online and eliminate the need for the stickers that currently indicate a fee has been paid.

With the new work order system set to begin on Tuesday, June 1, the city plans to launch the online system the preceding Friday. The Streets Division plans to have links to it in multiple places on its website.

It also provided a pair of phone numbers that individuals can dial if they are having trouble with the system – or presumably do not have internet access. Residents can call between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

  • East of S. Park St.: 608-246-4532
  • West of S. Park St.: 608-266-4681

