Minnesota police at scene of bank robbery with hostages

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota were on the scene Thursday of a reported bank robbery with hostages.

St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m.

She said it remained an active situation at 5 p.m. Ellering said no one had been reported hurt.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller confirmed “a hostage situation” at the bank’s South branch. The FBI was also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.