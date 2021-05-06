Monona Police investigating McDonald’s robbery

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, the Monona Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a McDonald’s on West Broadway.

Authorities say a male suspect entered the fast-food restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Now, the Monona Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject in these photos. He is described as middle aged, heavy set, bald, with grey facial hair. The suspect was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, grey camo cargo pants, and black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

