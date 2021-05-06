Advertisement

Monona Police investigating McDonald’s robbery

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Monona Police)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, the Monona Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a McDonald’s on West Broadway.

Authorities say a male suspect entered the fast-food restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Now, the Monona Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject in these photos. He is described as middle aged, heavy set, bald, with grey facial hair. The suspect was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, grey camo cargo pants, and black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

