“Movers for Moms” helps mothers in shelters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giving back to the community has been a long tradition at Two Men and a Truck. With Mother’s Day approaching, the company wanted to help mothers in need.

Items were collected at various sites in the past month leading up to May 9. With domestic violence on the rise during COVID-19, this year the items were dropped off at the YWCA Rock County, YWCA Madison, and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services shelters.

For Two Men and a Truck, their goal is not only to help people move, but help them move forward.

In addition to physical donation site, there are Amazon Wish Lists for each location. You can click on the organization’s name below to be redirected to those lists.

YWCA Madison

YWCA Rock County

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS)

